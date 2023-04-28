'He looks tremendous' - Dubai Honour team in bullish mood for QEII Cup challenge

Beating the Aussies in their own backyard is no mean feat but faces a very different challenge taking on hometown hero Romantic Warrior and several Japanese stars in the FWD QEII Cup () at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The William Haggas-trained five-year-old aims for a third international Group 1 success already this year after two wins in Australia in the Ranvet Stakes and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Bringing up the hat-trick in the HK$25 million (£2.5m) race would make Dubai Honour the first British-trained QEII Cup winner since Presvis in 2009.

After a brief spell in Britain following a winter of international jaunts, Tom Marquand flies in late for the ride.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to owner Mohamed Obaida and twice Hong Kong champion jockey, has overseen the final touches to Dubai Honour's preparation, and likes what he's seen.

"Some horses really thrive for travelling and he looks like he could be one of those," he said. "He looks tremendous and the race has cut up to very few runners.

"He's going against three horses from Japan, and they seem to pop up wherever they go in the world at the moment, and the local Hong Kong horse who is a champion in his own right."

Dubai Honour has previous experience of competing here with a fourth in the Hong Kong Cup in 2021.

"I think he's a better horse now and nothing brings a horse on like success," Robinson added. "It's very important a horse gets confident and I think he's one of those horses who thrives on confidence. He should be in a very good place."

Haggas agreed with the assessment that Dubai Honour was now more of a complete package.

"It's possible he's a bit better now and this year's QEII Cup will certainly tell us as Romantic Warrior has looked like a hell of a good horse," the trainer said.

"But Dubai Honour has a sound temperament and a good turn of foot, and we found out in Australia that he's able to handle relatively quick ground, which is important with Hong Kong in mind."

Flaming team takes aim at huge pot

is the other British contender on the £6.7m FWD Champions Day card with connections lured over to have a crack at Hong Kong sprinting royalty, Lucky Sweynesse and Wellington, in the Chairman's Sprint Prize ().

Flaming Rib: the mount of Tom Marquand at Sha Tin Credit: Edward Whitaker

Like Dubai Honour, last year's Commonwealth Cup second has been on his travels this year, winning in Qatar before finishing down the field in the Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai.

Marquand has picked up the ride on Flaming Rib but part-owner Michael Owen will not make the trip due to his work commitments with BT Sport.

Trainer Hugo Palmer is aware of the task facing his four-year-old colt but views the low draw [three] as a positive.

"He's got to raise his game a bit but it's a small field and he's drawn well," he said. "He was drawn on the wrong side last time and he'll like the turning track. He seems to thrive off an airplane and he's travelled well, and the race is worth an awful lot of money."

Victory for either Flaming Rib or Dubai Honour would be a first for Britain in any Hong Kong race since Red Cadeaux won the 2012 Vase.

Golden Sixty in great shape for more history

Hong Kong sensation bids to rewrite the record books by becoming the first three-time winner of the FWD Champions Mile ().

One of the all-time leading money earners in world racing and the most prolific horse in Hong Kong history, Golden Sixty returns to the mile trip after beating Romantic Warrior in the Hong Kong Gold Cup over 1m2f last time.

Golden Sixty: an all-time Hong Kong great Credit: Hong Kong Jockey Club

Vincent Ho, who has been with Golden Sixty all the way on a remarkable journey of 24 wins in 28 starts, issued an ominous warning to his rivals.

"He's in very good form and actually looks the best he has this season," the jockey said. "His draw is a bit wide [seven] but it's fine. We always have confidence in Golden Sixty. Of course he can run fast, but apart from that he's a very smooth mover and has got a great mentality – a champion mentality."

