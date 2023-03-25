Golden moments for Jerry O'Dwyer as Sibelius and Moore give former rider a night to remember
Sibelius (right) wins the Golden Shaheen under Ryan Moore at MeydanCredit: Edward Whitaker
It took an unlikely combination of old weighing-room colleagues to ignite Dubai World Cup night.
Ryan Moore has had his fair share of glory around the world lately, and his two wins on the evening took him to worldwide earnings of more than £4 million in the space of a week, adding in a Golden Slipper in Sydney and a short-head second in the Hong Kong Derby.
His gilded career is perhaps as different as it gets to that of 41-year-old Jerry O’Dwyer, who managed around 200 winners across a decade or so in Britain and Ireland.
Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer
Published on 25 March 2023Last updated 18:10, 25 March 2023
