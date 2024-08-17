'She transcended racing and captured the hearts of the public' - Australian superstar Black Caviar dies at the age of 18

Australian superstar Black Caviar has died at the age of 18. The mare, winner of all 25 of her career starts, was humanely euthanized at the Scone Equine Hospital in New South Wales on Saturday morning, shortly after giving foal to a Snitzel colt.

Trained by Peter Moody to win 15 Group 1s, the daughter of Bel Esprit most notably made a successful foray to Royal Ascot in 2012 when landing the Diamond Jubilee Stakes in front of Queen Elizabeth II. Black Caviar was crowned the European Champion Sprinter the same year as her victory at the royal meeting.

She won in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and was also ranked the World’s Best Racehorse in 2013, Champion Sprinter from 2010-13, Australian Racehorse of the Year and Champion Sprinter from 2011-2013.

Black Caviar amassed nearly $8m in prize-money before her retirement from the track in April 2013. She went on to undertake broodmare duties and died after a short battle with laminitis, the inflammation of the sensitive tissue — laminae — in a horse's hoof.

Moody was at Caulfield when he received the news about his former stable star and said: “She had a milk infection about a week ago and we just treated it like you do with all broodmares. But, like a lot of treatments, it went straight to her feet.

“Basically, it killed her feet. She had the foal this morning, a colt foal by Snitzel, and they put her down shortly after that on humane grounds.

“They scanned her feet yesterday and there was no blood flow at all to her feet. There was minimum blood flow to her feet anyhow, but there was none and she’s such a big girl.”

Luke Nolen (left) and Peter Moody (second left) with Queen Elizabeth II after Black Caviar wins the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

Black Caviar captured the imagination of the Australian public, demonstrated when thousands gathered to watch her Royal Ascot win at Federation Square in Melbourne — a venue normally used for people to watch the Socceroos at the World Cup — shortly before midnight.

“You don’t think it affects you,” Moody added. “But you are being stupid not to think it doesn’t. It’s impossible not to get attached to most animals let alone one like her. I sat in the car and cried for an hour. I rang all the staff and told them. They were all very upset.”

Bought for $210,000 as a yearling at the Melbourne Premier Sales, Black Caviar made a successful debut under Jarrad Noske in a two-year-old handicap at Flemington in April 2009 before landing the Listed Sapphire Stakes the following month.

Black Caviar would then be partnered by Luke Nolen for her remaining 23 starts, with the exception of the first of her two Group 1 Patinack Farm Classic successes in 2010, when she was ridden by Ben Melham.

Nolen, who eased up on Black Caviar towards the finish of the Diamond Jubilee before the 1-6 shot scrambled home by a head from Moonlight Cloud, said: “It’s a hollow feeling.

“You could say she was just a horse, but she was more than a horse and that’s why we’re feeling a bit blue. She meant a great deal to us.

“She was an integral part of my career but, more importantly, she was so important for racing itself. She was one of our equine heroes.

“It was great to be a part of her story, but I always felt a bit guilty because anyone could've done the job.”

A statement posted on X on behalf the Madden, Hawkes, Wilkie, Taylor and Werrett families who owned Black Caviar said: “The ownership group are devastated, however will reflect on her glittering achievements not only in Australia, where she transcended racing and captured the hearts of the public, but in England where she famously won the 2012 Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

“Black Caviar’s 18th birthday is tomorrow, Sunday August 18 and she will be celebrated by all who knew and loved her.”

Black Caviar's breeder Rick Jamieson, jockey Luke Nolen and trainer Peter Moody pose next to the Black Caviar's statue in Nagambie, Victoria in 2013 Credit: Scott Barbour

On the significance of Black Caviar to the Australian public, Neil Wilson, Victoria Racing Club (VRC) chairman, said: “Black Caviar was more than a champion racehorse, she was an important part of life for many people.

“Her brilliance, her presence and the pleasure and inspiration she gave to so many was a special moment in time for horse racing and sport more generally.

"She has created a piece of history that will be remembered forever, and it was a privilege for all who saw this wonderful equine athlete in action.

“The VRC was privileged to have Black Caviar race at Flemington and to have the Lightning Stakes named after her in 2013, a race she won three times including the first year it was named in her honour.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to those close to her, including our friends in the ownership group. To Black Caviar’s trainer Peter Moody and jockey Luke Nolen, our thoughts are with you on this sad day. She was simply the best.”

Read these next:

Moody: I was worried Black Caviar was going to collapse on the Queen

The early years of Australian superstar sprinter Black Caviar