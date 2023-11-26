'We really love him - his form was franked in the Greatwood and the obvious place to go now is a Grade 1'

Kim Bailey

Two For Gold

Ten-year-old gelding by Gold Well (sire) out of Two Of Each (dam)

Owner: May We Never Be Found Out Partnership 2

Form figures: 2P/501-2

Racing Post Rating: 132 hurdles 164 chase; Official rating: 132 hurdles 154 chase

I thought he ran very well on his first start of the season when finishing second at Ascot at the start of the month. We've yet to decide where he'll go next but it'll be between the Rehearsal Chase on Fighting Fifth day or the Welsh Grand National Trial the week after. A long-term target could be the Veterans' Chase Series Final in the spring.

First Flow

11g Primary - Clonroche Wells

A N Solomons

13/3F2-2

RPR 146h 170c OR 140h 158c