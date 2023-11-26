'We really love him - his form was franked in the Greatwood and the obvious place to go now is a Grade 1'
A round-up from more top yards in Britain and Ireland in the final part of our jumps stable tours series
Kim Bailey
Two For Gold
Ten-year-old gelding by Gold Well (sire) out of Two Of Each (dam)
Owner: May We Never Be Found Out Partnership 2
Form figures: 2P/501-2
Racing Post Rating: 132 hurdles 164 chase; Official rating: 132 hurdles 154 chase
I thought he ran very well on his first start of the season when finishing second at Ascot at the start of the month. We've yet to decide where he'll go next but it'll be between the Rehearsal Chase on Fighting Fifth day or the Welsh Grand National Trial the week after. A long-term target could be the Veterans' Chase Series Final in the spring.
First Flow
11g Primary - Clonroche Wells
A N Solomons
13/3F2-2
RPR 146h 170c OR 140h 158c
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'He's a lovely, big horse and the form of his last race has worked out well - he has the potential to be nice this season'
- 'Everything should be spot on for him in the Becher - he could even be one for the National'
- 'She's a brilliant jumper, will keep galloping forever and could be one for the Classic Chase'
- 'There's plenty of room in her handicap mark and I think she's one to follow this season'
- 'Chasing will bring out the best in him and I'm really looking forward to seeing what he can do over a fence'
- 'He's a lovely, big horse and the form of his last race has worked out well - he has the potential to be nice this season'
- 'Everything should be spot on for him in the Becher - he could even be one for the National'
- 'She's a brilliant jumper, will keep galloping forever and could be one for the Classic Chase'
- 'There's plenty of room in her handicap mark and I think she's one to follow this season'
- 'Chasing will bring out the best in him and I'm really looking forward to seeing what he can do over a fence'