'We always thought he was going to come out on top - you'd like to think he might turn into an Albert Bartlett type'

It is a family affair at Jackdaws Castle, with Jonjo O'Neill, wife Jacqui and sons Jonjo Jr and AJ all heavily involved in a training operation that is undoubtedly on an upward trajectory once again.

There is an abundance of youth among a team of 120 horses, with 45 youngsters shaping up to run in either bumpers or novice hurdles this season, and their trainer is hoping a star or two can emerge.

"We've a lot of novice hurdlers to look forward to," says O'Neill. "We had quite a few run well in bumpers last year that look quite nice and hopefully they can go on progressing, while there's a nice group to start in bumpers this season too. Most will be staying chasers in the future but it's exciting to get them started."