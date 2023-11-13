Racing Post logo
Jonjo O'Neill Stable Tour
premium

'We always thought he was going to come out on top - you'd like to think he might turn into an Albert Bartlett type'

author image
Lewis Porteous

It is a family affair at Jackdaws Castle, with Jonjo O'Neill, wife Jacqui and sons Jonjo Jr and AJ all heavily involved in a training operation that is undoubtedly on an upward trajectory once again.

There is an abundance of youth among a team of 120 horses, with 45 youngsters shaping up to run in either bumpers or novice hurdles this season, and their trainer is hoping a star or two can emerge.

"We've a lot of novice hurdlers to look forward to," says O'Neill. "We had quite a few run well in bumpers last year that look quite nice and hopefully they can go on progressing, while there's a nice group to start in bumpers this season too. Most will be staying chasers in the future but it's exciting to get them started."

Published on 13 November 2023

Last updated 18:00, 13 November 2023

