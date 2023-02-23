'She’s a little bit of a dark horse' - British trainers share their best chances of a Cheltenham Festival winner

The fightback against the Irish starts now and away from Nicky Henderson, Paul Nicholls and Dan Skelton there are top-quality contenders from across Britain being readied for the biggest four days of jump racing. From promising novices to Gold Cup contenders and intriguing handicap contenders, James Stevens has spoken to some of those housing Britain's best chances away from the big three stables.

Harry Fry



Mccoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle, best price 14-1

The County is the plan. He was a good runner-up in the Greatwood but the ground was too quick and we decided not to run in the Betfair Hurdle. He should be competitive there.



Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle, 6-1

She's all good. We'll look to have an away day somewhere in the build-up as we weren't able to run at Warwick. It looks a competitive Mares' Hurdle so she'll need to keep improving but she has looked good in her two runs so far this season.