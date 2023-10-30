'She loves jumping fences and the talent is there - she definitely has a nice race in her'
David Pipe can take a lot of satisfaction when he looks back on last season. For the first time since the 2015-16 campaign Pond House earned more than £1 million in prize-money, while 74 winners was by far the most the yard has achieved in the last seven seasons.
There may not have been one standout performer or victory, but winners came from all angles and Pipe is keen to continue that theme this term.
"We had a very good summer last year, which was a boost, and we were pleased with the season overall," he says. "The team is in good shape again and we've added some new horses to the stable. Hopefully some of the others are reasonably handicapped too and we can have another good season."
