Roger Varian: 'The vibe from the lads in the yard has always been that he's a bit special'

A Classic winner, success at Royal Ascot, two Group 1s and a record number of winners and prize-money meant there were a lot of ticks on the checklist at Carlburg stables last year.

A fruitful 2022 also saw Roger Varian finish the season in the top five in the Flat trainers' championship in Britain for the first time but, although the headline facts and figures from last year make pleasant reading, the Newmarket trainer still craves more.

"We're pretty satisfied with how last year went, but we feel there's a lot of room for improvement and room to better what we did last year, and that's got to be the goal," says Varian.