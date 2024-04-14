Ralph Beckett: 'He'll go straight to the Guineas and the advantage is he's already been to Newmarket - he's pretty streetwise'

Ralph Beckett will be hoping for more of the same following his most lucrative season, in which he sent out 133 winners in Britain, 29 more than his previous best, and secured £4.15 million in prize-money.

The Classic-winning trainer won nine Group races last year, including the Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud with Westover, who was second in the Sheema Classic, Coronation Cup, King George and Arc.

Beckett cannot rely on him this campaign, nor Prosperous Voyage and Lezoo, but his versatile stable stalwart Kinross is back for more after winning two Group 2s and placing second in two Group 1s last year.