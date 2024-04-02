Karl Burke: 'She'll go straight to the 1,000 Guineas - and she should probably be favourite'

Karl Burke has stepped up to the highest level in recent years, capable of competing in any company.

He has reached 100 winners in Britain in each of the last three seasons, comfortably passing it in the last two, and his record haul of prize-money in 2023 was nearly three times as much as he was earning in the days of six-time Group 1 winner Laurens.

The trainer won two top-level contests last season, among a total of 17 Group races which included five in France and two in Ireland.