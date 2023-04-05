Joseph O'Brien: 'He has the potential to be a Group 1 horse this season'

Joseph O'Brien's training operation has gone from strength to strength since he officially took out his licence back in June 2016 after his retirement from race-riding, which yielded over 30 Group 1 successes coupled with a phenomenal ten Classic victories.

His impact was always likely to be immediate in the training ranks as he saddled four winners on his first day with a licence from only seven runners, including with his very first representative.

His first Group 1 winner came only three months later when Intricately claimed victory in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on a special day which also provided brother Donnacha with his maiden winner at the top-level as a jockey.