Jessica Harrington: 'She's working really nicely - and it wouldn't bother me to go straight to the Irish Guineas'
David Jennings catches up with a trainer on the Classic trail again
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
If her horses are as tough and tenacious as she is, Jessica Harrington is in for one hell of a summer.
The legendary trainer is bravely winning her battle with breast cancer and ready to unleash her biggest ever team on the Flat season, among them about 70 juveniles.
Harrington is now 75 per cent Flat, 25 per cent jumps. She has changed course in recent years and is a dual Classic-winning trainer thanks to the mighty Alpha Centauri, who won the 2018 Irish 1,000 Guineas, and Magical Lagoon, who landed last year's Irish Oaks.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 20 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 20 April 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement