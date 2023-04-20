Jessica Harrington: 'She's working really nicely - and it wouldn't bother me to go straight to the Irish Guineas'

If her horses are as tough and tenacious as she is, Jessica Harrington is in for one hell of a summer.

The legendary trainer is bravely winning her battle with breast cancer and ready to unleash her biggest ever team on the Flat season, among them about 70 juveniles.

Harrington is now 75 per cent Flat, 25 per cent jumps. She has changed course in recent years and is a dual Classic-winning trainer thanks to the mighty Alpha Centauri, who won the 2018 Irish 1,000 Guineas, and Magical Lagoon, who landed last year's Irish Oaks.