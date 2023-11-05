'I like this horse a lot - and we'll fancy him strongly for the Coral Gold Cup if it keeps on raining'

Hardly a week goes by without a potentially exciting new recruit turning up at the gates of Manor Farm Stables.

They have come from Ireland, France and Germany, from the point-to-point field and the Flat, and the abundance of new names makes this season’s Paul Nicholls stable tour visit one of the most informative since the Kauto Star era.

Proven experience combined with rich, raw potential should, with any luck, make a lethal combination as the season unfolds.