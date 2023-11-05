Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeaturePaul Nicholls
premium

'I like this horse a lot - and we'll fancy him strongly for the Coral Gold Cup if it keeps on raining'

author image
Ben Newton

Hardly a week goes by without a potentially exciting new recruit turning up at the gates of Manor Farm Stables.

They have come from Ireland, France and Germany, from the point-to-point field and the Flat, and the abundance of new names makes this season’s Paul Nicholls stable tour visit one of the most informative since the Kauto Star era. 

Proven experience combined with rich, raw potential should, with any luck, make a lethal combination as the season unfolds.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 5 November 2023inStable Tours

Last updated 18:00, 5 November 2023

icon
more inStable Tours
more inStable Tours