'I've never had a horse as quick' - Irish trainers share their best chances of a Cheltenham Festival winner
Joseph O'Brien
Banbridge
Turners Novices' Chase, 4-1
It's most likely that he will run in the Turners. I thought he ran really well at Leopardstown and he is going there with a live chance hopefully. He has strong course form which always is a help at Cheltenham so we are looking forward to him.
Comfort Zone
JCB Triumph Hurdle, 10-1
He is an intended runner in the Triumph Hurdle. He has won two Grade 2s and is a tough horse having battled well to win those races. He goes in good form and is a lively each-way player.
Dawn Rising
Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, 20-1
The plan is to run him in the Albert Bartlett. He's in good form at the minute and we think he shapes like a stayer. He has seemed to see out the trip well in his starts over two and a half miles so we think it will suit.
