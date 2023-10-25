'He's doing everything nicely and jumps great - he seems like a young novice to get excited about'
Two of the leading lights at Warren Chase Stables have now reached veteran status, but Olly Murphy still has lots to look forward to with a host of promising young talent ready to make their mark.
Thomas Darby and Brewin'upastorm, who both turn 11 in the new year, head an admirable old guard for the Warwickshire yard, with Thomas Darby now eligible for the lucrative veterans' series and Brewin'upastorm showing his class when landing a second National Spirit Hurdle in February.
Itchy Feet gave Murphy his first Grade 1 success and will turn ten in January, but it is the newer recruits who catch the eye, including promising first-time-out winners Act Of Authority, Butch and Minella Double, who contributed to the trainer's strong early strike-rate of 21 per cent.
