Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureOlly Murphy Stable Tour
premium

'He's doing everything nicely and jumps great - he seems like a young novice to get excited about'

author image
Catherine MacraeReporter

Two of the leading lights at Warren Chase Stables have now reached veteran status, but Olly Murphy still has lots to look forward to with a host of promising young talent ready to make their mark.

Thomas Darby and Brewin'upastorm, who both turn 11 in the new year, head an admirable old guard for the Warwickshire yard, with Thomas Darby now eligible for the lucrative veterans' series and Brewin'upastorm showing his class when landing a second National Spirit Hurdle in February.

Itchy Feet gave Murphy his first Grade 1 success and will turn ten in January, but it is the newer recruits who catch the eye, including promising first-time-out winners Act Of Authority, Butch and Minella Double, who contributed to the trainer's strong early strike-rate of 21 per cent.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 25 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 25 October 2023
icon
more inStable Tours
more inStable Tours