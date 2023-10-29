Racing Post logo
FeatureNicky Henderson stable tour
premium

‘He looks special and is an outstanding prospect - the type you dream about’

author image
James BurnLambourn correspondent

There is only one place to start when it comes to Nicky Henderson, who appears to have the horse of many lifetimes on his hands in Constitution Hill.

He seems, quite simply, flawless and his four Grade 1s last season included the Champion Hurdle under Nico de Boinville and stretched his unbeaten run to seven.

The decision to stay down that route has been made and, barring hiccups or setbacks, he could easily tower over the forthcoming months and entire sport.

Published on 29 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 29 October 2023
