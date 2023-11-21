'She's a brilliant jumper, will keep galloping forever and could be one for the Classic Chase'
Emma Lavelle describes last season as "character building" for the team at Bonita Racing Stables but, with her horses back in peak health, this could be a big campaign for the yard.
Lavelle has an impressive knack of staying positive, even when faced with adversity, but with 24 winners already on the scoresheet this season, it is easy to be upbeat at present.
"Last term was character building but we got through it," she says. "You know in your own mind that it's just time and they will come right and eventually that's what happened. We salvaged it a bit towards the end of last season and that was a relief for us because it showed they're not going to be sick forever."
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 21 November 2023inStable Tours
Last updated 18:02, 21 November 2023
- 'There's plenty of room in her handicap mark and I think she's one to follow this season'
- 'Chasing will bring out the best in him and I'm really looking forward to seeing what he can do over a fence'
- 'We had big hopes for him and he didn't let us down - we'll go for a Grade 1 next'
- 'He's a phenomenal horse - we've got our eyes set on the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham'
- 'We always thought he was going to come out on top - you'd like to think he might turn into an Albert Bartlett type'
- 'There's plenty of room in her handicap mark and I think she's one to follow this season'
- 'Chasing will bring out the best in him and I'm really looking forward to seeing what he can do over a fence'
- 'We had big hopes for him and he didn't let us down - we'll go for a Grade 1 next'
- 'He's a phenomenal horse - we've got our eyes set on the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham'
- 'We always thought he was going to come out on top - you'd like to think he might turn into an Albert Bartlett type'