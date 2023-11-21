'She's a brilliant jumper, will keep galloping forever and could be one for the Classic Chase'

Emma Lavelle describes last season as "character building" for the team at Bonita Racing Stables but, with her horses back in peak health, this could be a big campaign for the yard.

Lavelle has an impressive knack of staying positive, even when faced with adversity, but with 24 winners already on the scoresheet this season, it is easy to be upbeat at present.

"Last term was character building but we got through it," she says. "You know in your own mind that it's just time and they will come right and eventually that's what happened. We salvaged it a bit towards the end of last season and that was a relief for us because it showed they're not going to be sick forever."