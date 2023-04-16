Charlie Hills: 'He can only improve and I'm half-tempted to put him away for Royal Ascot'

Charlie Hills might not have a headline horse in the mould of Battaash or Muhaarar but there is still an awful lot of strength in depth at Faringdon Place.

Only once has Hills surpassed last season's impressive prize-money total of more than £1.6 million, the biggest individual chunk being earned by the dependable Pogo, who will be back for more this year.

Hills possesses a tidy team of older sprinters and a horse who might have a fancy mile race within reach when things click in Mutasaabeq.