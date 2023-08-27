'Young up-and-coming trainers are important for us' - Ollie Sangster and Harry Derham join Highclere fold

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

The Grapevine has been impressed with the start Ollie Sangster and Harry Derham have made to their careers and it is not the only one as the pair are now on Highclere Thoroughbred Racing's roster of trainers.

Sangster, grandson of late influential owner-breeder Robert, is based at Manton and has a Make Believe juvenile called Suspicion to race in the famous pale blue of Highclere, while Derham has been sent juvenile hurdling prospect Mojo Ego to train from his new base near Lambourn.