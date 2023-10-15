We’ve got a lot of strength for the future' - globetrotting assistant adds experience to Anthony Honeyball team

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Globetrotting Charles Foot has worked in leading stables in Australia and South Africa, but there is no place like home and he has now returned to where it all started to take up the role as assistant to Anthony Honeyball.

Foot started working for Honeyball when finding himself restless during a break from his studies at the British Racing School. He took a job as stable lad with the yard just minutes from his home, and the trainer took a shine to both him and Ben Clarke, acting as a mentor in the early stages of their careers.