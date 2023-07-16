Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureRacing Grapevine
premium

'We're a bit upset that we have to go this way' - Newmarket pre-training operation to close

Racing Post staff
racing grapevine

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Classic-winning trainer Alan McCabe has been forced to close the doors on his Newmarket pre-training business six years after setting it up at Egerton Stud, close to the town's July course.

McCabe trained more than 300 winners, including German 2,000 Guineas and multiple Group winner Caspar Netscher, during his ten-year spell with a licence, when he mainly trained out of Averham Park in Newark.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 16 July 2023Last updated 16:00, 16 July 2023
icon
more inRacing Grapevine
more inRacing Grapevine