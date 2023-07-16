'We're a bit upset that we have to go this way' - Newmarket pre-training operation to close

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Classic-winning trainer Alan McCabe has been forced to close the doors on his Newmarket pre-training business six years after setting it up at Egerton Stud, close to the town's July course.

McCabe trained more than 300 winners, including German 2,000 Guineas and multiple Group winner Caspar Netscher, during his ten-year spell with a licence, when he mainly trained out of Averham Park in Newark.