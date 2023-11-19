Top apprentice Harry Davies teams up with training powerhouses after Newmarket switch

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Harry Davies in HQ move

Flat jockey Harry Davies has relocated back to Newmarket to embark on the next chapter of his career and has already been busy riding work for powerhouses such as Charlie Appleby, Charlie Fellowes and Simon and Ed Crisford.

Originally from Newmarket, the soon to be 19-year-old moved to Berkshire three years ago when he was apprenticed to Andrew Balding after leaving school and finished runner-up to Benoit de la Sayette in the 2022 apprentices' title.