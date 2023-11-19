Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Racing Grapevine
premium

Top apprentice Harry Davies teams up with training powerhouses after Newmarket switch

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Harry Davies in HQ move

Flat jockey Harry Davies has relocated back to Newmarket to embark on the next chapter of his career and has already been busy riding work for powerhouses such as Charlie Appleby, Charlie Fellowes and Simon and Ed Crisford.

Originally from Newmarket, the soon to be 19-year-old moved to Berkshire three years ago when he was apprenticed to Andrew Balding after leaving school and finished runner-up to Benoit de la Sayette in the 2022 apprentices' title.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 19 November 2023inRacing Grapevine

Last updated 16:00, 19 November 2023

icon
more inRacing Grapevine
more inRacing Grapevine