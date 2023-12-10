'The aim is to keep it growing' - Corach Rambler part-owner sets up new syndicate

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

The 21-year-old university student who enjoyed Grand National success as a part-owner of Corach Rambler has set up his own syndication management company.

Cameron Sword, who is in his final year of studying business at Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University, has established Claymore Racing following the big Aintree success.