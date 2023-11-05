'She's been phenomenal' - Borders ace Paul Robson firing on all cylinders after tapping into Henrietta Knight's expertise

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about – email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

'I've no interest in just making up the numbers'

A helping hand from Henrietta Knight goes a long way in this game – just ask Paul Robson.

The Borders trainer is starting to see the rewards of his close alliance with the three-time Gold Cup-winning trainer, as well as the fruits of his own labour, having made a blistering start to the core season.