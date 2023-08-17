Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeaturePostcard from Newmarket
premium

Popular Yarmouth clerk of the course Richard Aldous on the mend after blood clot scare

author image
David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Richard Aldous at Yarmouth last week
Richard Aldous at Yarmouth last week

Yarmouth clerk of the course Richard Aldous has long been a popular figure with the Newmarket racing establishment, so there was a lot of concern when he suffered a health scare last month during the busiest spell of the season at the seaside track.

The long-serving Aldous, who is in his mid-50s, was rushed to hospital a few weeks ago when he was continually short of breath during his traditional morning and pre-race walks of the track known locally as the North Denes. 

Diligent executive director Glen Tubby didn't like the look of Aldous after one particular circuit of the mile-and-a-half course – and that turned out to be a timely intervention.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 17 August 2023Last updated 14:00, 17 August 2023
icon
more inPostcard from Newmarket
more inPostcard from Newmarket