Popular Yarmouth clerk of the course Richard Aldous on the mend after blood clot scare

Yarmouth clerk of the course Richard Aldous has long been a popular figure with the Newmarket racing establishment, so there was a lot of concern when he suffered a health scare last month during the busiest spell of the season at the seaside track.

The long-serving Aldous, who is in his mid-50s, was rushed to hospital a few weeks ago when he was continually short of breath during his traditional morning and pre-race walks of the track known locally as the North Denes.

Diligent executive director Glen Tubby didn't like the look of Aldous after one particular circuit of the mile-and-a-half course – and that turned out to be a timely intervention.