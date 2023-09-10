Racing Post logo
Racing Grapevine
premium

Opulence arrival and new Unowhatimeanharry syndicate boost Harry Fry for 'transition' campaign

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

The Racing Grapevine's owners' day roadshow made its latest stop at Harry Fry's Dorset yard on Sunday, when the trainer spoke of the importance of syndicates and signalled his intention to relaunch the colours carried to Cheltenham Festival glory by Unowhatimeanharry.

Fry entertained around 200 people at his smart Higher Crockermoor base and also revealed Opulence Thoroughbreds, whose distinctive silks have made a mark on the Flat in recent years, had sent him a jumps mare.

Published on 10 September 2023Last updated 17:06, 10 September 2023
