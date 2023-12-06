No mercy shown from Sir Mark Prescott as I get another withering assessment of my flawed dress sense
You're never short of invitations in Newmarket at this time of year, indeed the annual round of pre-Christmas gatherings is already well under way and I've ticked off two art exhibitions, a leaving do, a Christmas fair and a book launch over the last couple of weeks.
The launch was to highlight the memoirs of trainer-turned-author Gavin Pritchard Gordon and was held at the impressive Jockey Club Rooms on the High Street. Many of the old guard from the local training fraternity were among more than 100 guests there to get a first look at Pritchard Gordon's book Follow Your Leader.
It's generally odds-on that these functions will include another round of ribbing about attire from Sir Mark Prescott. Old school Prescott usually has the edge as he always wears a suit and tie even if it says 'smart casual' on the invite. On this occasion I thought I'd made a fair fist of it in a smart shirt, jacket, trousers and shiny shoes – but Prescott wasn't having any of it.
