FeaturePostcard from Newmarket
premium

No mercy shown from Sir Mark Prescott as I get another withering assessment of my flawed dress sense

author image
David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Sir Mark Prescott Goffs Orby Sale
Sir Mark Prescott: the baronet is always immaculately attiredCredit: Sarah Farnsworth

You're never short of invitations in Newmarket at this time of year, indeed the annual round of pre-Christmas gatherings is already well under way and I've ticked off two art exhibitions, a leaving do, a Christmas fair and a book launch over the last couple of weeks.

The launch was to highlight the memoirs of trainer-turned-author Gavin Pritchard Gordon and was held at the impressive Jockey Club Rooms on the High Street. Many of the old guard from the local training fraternity were among more than 100 guests there to get a first look at Pritchard Gordon's book Follow Your Leader.

It's generally odds-on that these functions will include another round of ribbing about attire from Sir Mark Prescott. Old school Prescott usually has the edge as he always wears a suit and tie even if it says 'smart casual' on the invite. On this occasion I thought I'd made a fair fist of it in a smart shirt, jacket, trousers and shiny shoes – but Prescott wasn't having any of it.

Published on 6 December 2023inPostcard from Newmarket

Last updated 14:00, 6 December 2023

icon
