'Nicky's exactly my sort of trainer' - Dash Grange Stud begins new era with horses at Seven Barrows

Seven Barrows will be represented by new colours this season after Jayne McGivern's Dash Grange Stud entered the fold at Nicky Henderson's Lambourn HQ .

McGivern, who specialises in large-scale infrastructure projects, and her husband David Crossland have been long-standing owners in the sport, but after a break because of her career, she has made moves to increase her equine footprint. She bought 2015 Derby and Arc hero Golden Horn, who stands at Overbury Stud, and mares Buildmeupbuttercup, Concertista, Jezki's sister Jelan and Queen Of The Stage, the dam of Henderson superstar Constitution Hill .