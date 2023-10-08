Racing Post logo
Racing Grapevine
'Nicky's exactly my sort of trainer' - Dash Grange Stud begins new era with horses at Seven Barrows

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Seven Barrows will be represented by new colours this season after Jayne McGivern's Dash Grange Stud entered the fold at Nicky Henderson's Lambourn HQ.

McGivern, who specialises in large-scale infrastructure projects, and her husband David Crossland have been long-standing owners in the sport, but after a break because of her career, she has made moves to increase her equine footprint. She bought 2015 Derby and Arc hero Golden Horn, who stands at Overbury Stud, and mares Buildmeupbuttercup, Concertista, Jezki's sister Jelan and Queen Of The Stage, the dam of Henderson superstar Constitution Hill.

Published on 8 October 2023Last updated 16:00, 8 October 2023
