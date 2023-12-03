'We want to make the most of the opportunities' - new agent Turner relishing Bryony Frost link

Iain Turner is hoping his latest venture as a jockeys' agent can take off and is thrilled to have snapped up promising Christian Williams conditional Ellis Collier alongside recent high-profile first client Bryony Frost.

Turner has worked for the now-defunct betting exchange WBX and was racing manager to prominent owner Max McNeill. They parted ways over the summer and Turner told the Grapevine: "I was looking for something to do. I worked alongside the agents Adrian Heskin had when he was riding for Max and they included Dave Roberts, who is now retired, but I never considered it while I was in a job I enjoyed.

"I sent Dave a message about something and wondered what he thought, while I asked Adrian too. I've known Bryony for a long time through the horses Max had at Ditcheat with Paul Nicholls, so I contacted her and she was up for it.