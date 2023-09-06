Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeaturePostcard from Newmarket
premium

Meet the trainer bucking a Newmarket trend and pulling out all the stops to welcome the public

author image
David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Ilka Gansera Leveque and an artwork called 'Negative Space;
Ilka Gansera-Leveque with the Negative Space artwork

The reluctance of some Newmarket trainers to open their doors has made headlines in recent weeks, but one is doing just that not once but twice this month – and it's all thanks to Animal Rising.

Shocking footage of protesters at Aintree on Grand National day led Ilka Gansera-Leveque to take the unusual step. Not only was she one of the first names on the list for the Henry Cecil Newmarket Open Weekend (September 23-24), an event she has supported in the past, the German national has also decided to open up her yard a week earlier on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 as part of National Racehorse Week.

She says: "When I saw those protesters at Aintree back in April trying to stop the Grand National, I thought I must try to do something to help project our sport in the best possible way to people. To that end, as well as the open weekend, I'm also doing National Racehorse Week and hopefully people will come."

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 6 September 2023Last updated 15:19, 6 September 2023
icon
more inPostcard from Newmarket
more inPostcard from Newmarket