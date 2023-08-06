Kevin Brogan happy to put in the miles after signing up to ride for Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Patrick Neville

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Have saddle, will travel. No distance is too far if the job is good enough – and luckily Kevin Brogan doesn't mind driving.

The man who won the conditional jockeys' championship in 2021-22 when attached to Jonjo O'Neill's yard in Gloucestershire is looking forward to frequent trips up the M69 and M1 after signing up to ride for Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Paddy Neville.