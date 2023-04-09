Jockey Andrew Breslin banking on new agent taking his career to new level after Bahrain setback

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the new place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email

To say Andrew Breslin has had a rough time of it recently would be an understatement, but the lightweight jockey is hoping his move to a new agent can give him a much-needed boost.

Breslin, who has worked at Mark and Charlie Johnston's powerful Middleham stable for the last five years, told the Grapevine he has "hit a bit of a rut and can't seem to get out of it".