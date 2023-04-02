'It's a feather in the cap for us' - Owners Group latest to join Chris Gordon's budding outfit
Racing Post staff
Trainer Chris Gordon is reaping the rewards of his best season after being added to the Owners Group roster for the first time, a move he told the Grapevine was "a feather in his cap".
Published on 2 April 2023Last updated 16:00, 2 April 2023
