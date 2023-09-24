'I'm not leaving' - George Baker puts Surrey yard on market as Bahrain's riches become the main attraction

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

George Baker insists he is not turning his back on British racing despite putting his Surrey yard up for sale – and continuing to target more lucrative prizes in the Middle East.

A one-time racing journalist, Baker started training in 2008 in Warwickshire before stints at Whitsbury in Hampshire and then the famous Manton estate in Wiltshire.