'I'll have to keep the ship afloat on my own' - Sir Mark Prescott all at sea as jet-setting jockeys leave him short-handed

Sir Mark Prescott is facing a jockey crisis on the all-weather circuit this winter with two of his three regular riders taking up offers to ride abroad and the other making a permanent move to Germany.

Prescott’s first jockey Luke Morris , who memorably steered Alpinista to glory for the master of Heath House in last year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, is now planning to extend his stay in Japan for up to four months.