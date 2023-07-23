Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Racing Grapevine
premium

'I want to get the name of Epsom going again' - historic yard to have runners for first time in 25 years

racing grapevine

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Hopes that Epsom can be rejuvenated as a major training centre have received a boost after plans were revealed to the Grapevine for runners to be sent out from one of the town's most famous yards for the first time in a quarter of a century.

The Limes played a key role in what was a golden era for Epsom trainers, with John Benstead enjoying the lion's share of 1,000 winners from the Shepherds' Walk yard before his retirement in 1998 after 37 years at the stable.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Racing Post staff
Published on 23 July 2023Last updated 16:00, 23 July 2023
icon
more inRacing Grapevine
more inRacing Grapevine