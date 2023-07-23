'I want to get the name of Epsom going again' - historic yard to have runners for first time in 25 years

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Hopes that Epsom can be rejuvenated as a major training centre have received a boost after plans were revealed to the Grapevine for runners to be sent out from one of the town's most famous yards for the first time in a quarter of a century.

The Limes played a key role in what was a golden era for Epsom trainers, with John Benstead enjoying the lion's share of 1,000 winners from the Shepherds' Walk yard before his retirement in 1998 after 37 years at the stable.