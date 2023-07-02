'I am taking a sabbatical' - former Brandy Love owner Mike Grech decides to step back from the sport

Owner Mike Grech, whose colours have been carried by the likes of Brandy Love and I Am Maximus, said he is taking a “sabbatical” from racing after selling his horses in training.

Grech, 63, rose to prominence in 2020 after being revealed as the buyer of a number of high-priced jumpers at the sales via former leading trainer Henrietta Knight, including Gallyhill for £450,000 and Keskonrisk for £370,000.

The purchases were part of Grech rebuilding his racing interests after he parted with Stuart Parkin in April 2019. The pair had raced the likes of Mr Whipped, Claimantakinforgan and River Wylde together before the split.