'Hopefully coming back will give me a new lease of life' - Jack Gilligan returns following lucrative spell in the US

Flat jockey Jack Gilligan is hoping to reboot his career back in Britain this winter nearly a decade after leaving Newmarket for the greener pastures of racing in the US.

The 27-year-old left for the mid-west state of Kentucky as an apprentice with just four winners to his name in 2014, but has returned as a successful fully fledged rider with a further 407 victories to toast.