'Hopefully coming back will give me a new lease of life' - Jack Gilligan returns following lucrative spell in the US

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Flat jockey Jack Gilligan is hoping to reboot his career back in Britain this winter nearly a decade after leaving Newmarket for the greener pastures of racing in the US.

The 27-year-old left for the mid-west state of Kentucky as an apprentice with just four winners to his name in 2014, but has returned as a successful fully fledged rider with a further 407 victories to toast.  

Published on 12 November 2023inRacing Grapevine

Last updated 16:00, 12 November 2023

