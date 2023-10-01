'He's keen to get involved' - King's nephew set to launch racehorse syndication business

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

It seems the King and Queen are not the only members of the royal family to have been bitten by the racing bug, with word reaching the Grapevine that the King's nephew Peter Phillips is on the verge of launching a syndication business.

The news comes after a stellar season on the Flat for the royal silks, with the King enjoying his first Royal Ascot winner following his accession to the throne when Desert Hero won the King George V Stakes in June.