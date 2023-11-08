Gay Kelleway guest of honour on opening night of new horseracing production in Norwich

A Newmarket legend found herself centre stage – or at least centre of the front row – as Horse Play, a production based around the groundbreaking victory of Gay Kelleway in the 1987 Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot, opened last week.

Horse Play is centred around the magical rags-to-riches tale of Sprowston Boy, ridden by Kelleway as she became the first ever female jockey to win at Royal Ascot. It would be another 32 years until the feat was repeated.

The production, which finishes at the National Horse Racing Museum in Newmarket on November 25 after a 12-night tour of Norfolk and Suffolk, was put on to a full house at The Garage theatre in Norwich.