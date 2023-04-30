Former trainer Chris Wall back in the thick of things with a Classic ace in the 2,000 Guineas

Former trainer Chris Wall is back in the racing game just four months after handing in his licence after being appointed racing manager to ambitious Bahraini operation KHK Racing, the Racing Grapevine has learned.

The 64-year-old could hit the ground running in his new role as manager to Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa’s organisation, as it has a live chance of lifting the Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket with the unbeaten Roger Varian-trained Sakheer.

Others among the 18-strong team in the yellow and black striped colours include Sakheer’s stablemate and last year’s St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov, and recent Greenham Stakes disappointment Knight, trained by Simon and Ed Crisford.