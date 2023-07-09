Racing Post logo
FeatureRacing Grapevine
premium

Darryll Holland gets more ammo from Amo - including a two-year-old who cost €250,000

Racing Post staff

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Darryll Holland has received a boost for the second half of the turf season with further support from Amo Racing, including the arrival of two juveniles from the yard of Dominic Ffrench Davis.

Most notable is the €250,000 purchase Valadero, who was favourite when runner-up in the Brocklesby Stakes at Doncaster in April. The son of Starspangledbanner also started market leader to topple the smart Asadna in a novice stakes at Ripon, but finished fourth.

Published on 9 July 2023Last updated 16:00, 9 July 2023
