Darryll Holland gets more ammo from Amo - including a two-year-old who cost €250,000

Darryll Holland has received a boost for the second half of the turf season with further support from Amo Racing, including the arrival of two juveniles from the yard of Dominic Ffrench Davis.

Most notable is the €250,000 purchase Valadero, who was favourite when runner-up in the Brocklesby Stakes at Doncaster in April. The son of Starspangledbanner also started market leader to topple the smart Asadna in a novice stakes at Ripon, but finished fourth.