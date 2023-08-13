Ambitious Noel Fehily jumps team pushes on with bigger line-up and fresh big-race ambitions

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

The Grapevine was lucky enough to enjoy a glass of bubbly at Noel Fehily's annual owners' day on Saturday, when it was explained why Chris Gordon and Harry Derham would train for his syndicates this season, while Noel Williams has been boosted by the arrival of more horses.

Fehily, who retired from race-riding in 2019, runs the operation with close friend Dave Crosse, also a former jump jockey, and the exploits of Love Envoi and Tahmuras have helped put them on the map.