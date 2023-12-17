Offensive petulance or insouciant panache? Paul Carberry's controversial gesture and more memorable Christmas moments

We're on the cusp of a fantastic run of racing, with a string of major races from Kempton, Leopardstown, Chepstow and beyond taking place from December 26 to January 1. Below, four Racing Post writers pick out their favourite ever races from the Christmas period.

The gifted maverick delivers again

Paul Carberry epitomised the sort of gifted maverick that once defined the weighing room, and there is no better illustration of his insouciant panache than the 2004 Savills Chase.