Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureChristmas Racing Moments
premium

Offensive petulance or insouciant panache? Paul Carberry's controversial gesture and more memorable Christmas moments

We're on the cusp of a fantastic run of racing, with a string of major races from Kempton, Leopardstown, Chepstow and beyond taking place from December 26 to January 1. Below, four Racing Post writers pick out their favourite ever races from the Christmas period.

The gifted maverick delivers again

Paul Carberry epitomised the sort of gifted maverick that once defined the weighing room, and there is no better illustration of his insouciant panache than the 2004 Savills Chase.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 17 December 2023inFeatures

Last updated 18:00, 17 December 2023

icon
more inFeatures
more inFeatures