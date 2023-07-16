Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

Lost in my Ryan Moore fantasy: an unmissable experience as virtual reality meets racing

Sam HendryDigital journalist
Sam Hendry checking out and trying the Coral JockeyCam virtual reality equipment at Sandown with six other wannabe jockeys
Sam Hendry (near) tries out the Coral JockeyCam virtual reality equipment at Sandown with six other wannabe jockeysCredit: Mark Cranham

To my left are the famous Railway fences. On my right the Sandown grandstands loom large in the distance. The commentator is in my ear and I’m surrounded by a group of other horses and riders with one goal in mind – winning the Coral-Eclipse.

All sports fans at some point in their lives have imagined what it would be like to score a goal in a World Cup final, hole the crucial putt in the Masters, smack a winning forehand on Centre Court. Or ride in a Group 1.

Only a select band will ever truly experience that rush, but thanks to Coral and JockeyCam’s immersive virtual reality experience offering unobstructed 360 degree views of a race, anyone can now get as close as it is possible to be for free. This is what jockeys see and more. Ryan Moore I am not, but for about two minutes I can get lost in that fantasy.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 16 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 16 July 2023
icon
more inFeatures
more inFeatures