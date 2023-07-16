Lost in my Ryan Moore fantasy: an unmissable experience as virtual reality meets racing

To my left are the famous Railway fences. On my right the Sandown grandstands loom large in the distance. The commentator is in my ear and I’m surrounded by a group of other horses and riders with one goal in mind – winning the Coral-Eclipse.

All sports fans at some point in their lives have imagined what it would be like to score a goal in a World Cup final, hole the crucial putt in the Masters, smack a winning forehand on Centre Court. Or ride in a Group 1.

Only a select band will ever truly experience that rush, but thanks to Coral and JockeyCam’s immersive virtual reality experience offering unobstructed 360 degree views of a race, anyone can now get as close as it is possible to be for free. This is what jockeys see and more. Ryan Moore I am not, but for about two minutes I can get lost in that fantasy.