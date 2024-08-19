Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:15 CatterickHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:15 CatterickHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

'There's a lot of pessimism but we're quite optimistic - there's a vibrancy round a lot of the rings'

Reporter

In our new twice-weekly series, Lords Of The Ring, we go around the country to get an insight from on-course bookmakers on life in the 'Jungle'. Our latest instalment takes us to Pontefract. 

Names: Steve and Jayne Robinson

Ages: 68 and 59

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inLords Of The Ring

Last updated

iconCopy
more inLords Of The Ring
more inLords Of The Ring