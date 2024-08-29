FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
FeatureLords of the Ring
premium
'I went from winning €2,900 to losing more than €3,000. It was a chastening experience on my first day out by myself'
In our new twice-weekly series, Lords Of The Ring, we go around Britain and Ireland gaining insight from on-course bookmakers about life in the 'jungle'. Our latest instalment takes us to Naas.
Name: Colm White
Age: 60
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inLords Of The Ring
Last updated
Copy
more inLords Of The Ring
- 'Patience would be the name of the game and don't go chasing. That's the same for a punter or a bookmaker'
- 'There's a lot of pessimism but we're quite optimistic - there's a vibrancy round a lot of the rings'
- 'You learn quickly that it's not sustainable to go bigger prices than the other bookmakers. I probably lost about £10,000'
- 'People can't get on online at the moment and it's 100 per cent the reason we’re seeing more bigger bets'
- 'The busy days are good and still hold up, but the weekdays are getting poor - we're missing the mid-division punters'
more inLords Of The Ring
- 'Patience would be the name of the game and don't go chasing. That's the same for a punter or a bookmaker'
- 'There's a lot of pessimism but we're quite optimistic - there's a vibrancy round a lot of the rings'
- 'You learn quickly that it's not sustainable to go bigger prices than the other bookmakers. I probably lost about £10,000'
- 'People can't get on online at the moment and it's 100 per cent the reason we’re seeing more bigger bets'
- 'The busy days are good and still hold up, but the weekdays are getting poor - we're missing the mid-division punters'