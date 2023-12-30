Honeysuckle's fond farewell and Frankie's long goodbye the highlights on the track - as affordability wreaks havoc off it

January

The wait goes on

Hard to imagine, I know, but the government's long-awaited white paper on gambling becomes ever longer awaited as the years go by. It was part of the 2019 Conservative Party manifesto, yet it remains a figment of the imagination, with the Gambling Commission taking advantage of the interminable delay to make life difficult for punters and bookmakers alike with their dreaded affordability checks. Expect this one to run and run, and run.

Out with the old, in with the old