FeatureReview of the year
premium
Honeysuckle's fond farewell and Frankie's long goodbye the highlights on the track - as affordability wreaks havoc off it
Peter Thomas looks back at the events that shaped the last 12 months
January
The wait goes on
Hard to imagine, I know, but the government's long-awaited white paper on gambling becomes ever longer awaited as the years go by. It was part of the 2019 Conservative Party manifesto, yet it remains a figment of the imagination, with the Gambling Commission taking advantage of the interminable delay to make life difficult for punters and bookmakers alike with their dreaded affordability checks. Expect this one to run and run, and run.
Out with the old, in with the old
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inFeatures
- '3-1 is big and it's worth waiting six months to be paid out' - our experts with the pick of the 2024 special bets
- From the master trainers to a beaten 1-25 favourite: the record-breakers of 2023
- Christmas nap: leading jockeys and trainers on their best chance of a festive winner
- Our team of sporting experts return with their best bets for the Christmas period
- Racing Post Christmas Quiz: test your knowledge against John Randall for the chance to win £350 in betting vouchers
more inFeatures
- '3-1 is big and it's worth waiting six months to be paid out' - our experts with the pick of the 2024 special bets
- From the master trainers to a beaten 1-25 favourite: the record-breakers of 2023
- Christmas nap: leading jockeys and trainers on their best chance of a festive winner
- Our team of sporting experts return with their best bets for the Christmas period
- Racing Post Christmas Quiz: test your knowledge against John Randall for the chance to win £350 in betting vouchers