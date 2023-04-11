'For the first few years it was terrible - it got into my thoughts and dreams. It was ghastly'

A biting east wind greeted 39 horses and jockeys at the start. The weather was shocking but it didn't seem to bother Red Rum, who looked in rude health as he paraded in front of the grandstands. Twenty years earlier he had made Crisp the unluckiest loser in Grand National history. Amid scenes of unprecedented farce, Esha Ness was about to become the race's unluckiest winner.

John White's 50-1 mount was one of three runners for Jenny Pitman, who a decade earlier had made history when becoming the first female trainer to land the sport's greatest prize. His stablemates Garrison Savannah and Royal Athlete were much shorter in the market, yet as the minutes ticked down to the official 3.50pm off time, punters came in for 1992 winner Party Politics.

What everyone knew, of course, is anything can happen in the National. This time it really did.