FanDuel still holds 'considerable lead' over DraftKings in US, insists Flutter chief

Bill BarberIndustry editor
Paddy Power Betfair has become Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment released a trading update for the third quarter last weekCredit: Layton Thompson

Flutter Entertainment, the parent company of Sky Bet and Paddy Power, was the latest major gambling operator to unveil a trading update last week following that of rival Entain the week before.

Here are some of the main talking points to emerge from the company's announcement.

Flutter chief issues robust US update

Published on 13 November 2023

Last updated 18:00, 13 November 2023

icon
